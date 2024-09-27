Former No. 1 Pick Floated As Potential New York Jets Trade Target
The New York Jets' best chance to win a Super Bowl in the foreseeable future seems to be this season. With Aaron Rodgers potentially calling it quits at some point in the next year or two, the Jets have to capitalize on this window.
New York doesn't seem to have a legitimate option on their current roster to be an impact quarterback one day, unless they view Jordan Travis as such.
Travis was an excellent college player and if he develops well, he could turn into a good player at the NFL level. However, that's still uncertain at this point.
As the Jets have found out the hard way over the past decade, they haven't had much success drafting quarterbacks.
Factor their lack of success in drafting a QB, and the ideal move for them would be to make a trade for a proven one when Rodgers decides to hang them up.
There's also a scenario where they look to buy low on a young quarterback via a trade and have them learn under Rodgers. He did that with Jordan Love and the results have paid off in a big way.
After the Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young, could he be a realistic target? The 2023 NFL draft No. 1 pick has struggled mightily early in his career, but it's fair to question the situation he's in.
There could be a good chance he improves on a better team, which he'd have with New York.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report floated the idea of trading for him Wednesday. Knox named the Jets as a "potential suitor."
"If the Panthers return to losing and like the potential of a 2025 QB prospect such as Shedeur Sanders or Carson Beck—and the right offer comes along—they might change their stance. The New York Jets could be interested in pursuing Young as a potential heir to the 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers."
Depending on the package they'd move to the Panthers, this wouldn't be the worst idea from New York's perspective.
Anything more than a third round pick, and the Jets would be wise to avoid a deal.
There's reason to believe he could figure it out after impressing in his college days, but with 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in his first 18 NFL starts, there are plenty of questions regarding his ability at this level.
Still, if there isn't much risk, why not give it a chance?