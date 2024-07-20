New York Jets Still Patiently Awaiting for Intriguing Draft Pick's Injury Recovery
The New York Jets made an intriguing choice by drafting Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in Round 5, but those wanting to see the rookie in action will have to wait.
Jets' rookies reported to training camp on July 18 in Florham Park and Travis landed on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI) along with undrafted first-year wide receiver Tyler Harrell.
The NFI designation is for players who were injured in a situation that did not occur during an NFL game or practice. Travis and Harrell count against New York's 90-man roster limit but cannot practice until after coming off the list.
Travis, the No. 171 overall draft pick, is on the road to recovery from a gruesome leg fracture that ended his 2023 college season after 11 starts. The dual threat's injury sank Florida State's national title hopes.
The 24-year-old Travis did not practice during OTAs or minicamp.
"Obviously, he's still in rehab, so we'll continue to work through that," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh at the start of rookie minicamp in May. "We are trying to figure out what he can and can't do and whatever he's cleared with medically, we’ll work with him, but the anticipation is that he'll be ready by training camp."
With veterans set to arrive on July 23, the Jets kick off training camp practice the following day at the Garden State-based team facility.
"Again, he still has to go through his process. So, I don't want to speak for the doctors," said Saleh after speculating that Travis could be ready in time for summer practices.
With a healthy Aaron Rodgers at the helm coupled with the addition of proven veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, Travis projects for a developmental role as a rookie.
"We feel like he's kind of a ball of clay," said Saleh. "A lot of these kids are coming from college and the style of college, its tremendous schemes, but they're more tailor-made to what they can and can't do rule-wise at the college level. So, you're getting these quarterbacks, who when it comes to footwork and throwing motion, just being able to process and working in an NFL offense, getting under center, controlling the huddle, all that good stuff. There are so many things that we feel like we can build on [his] athleticism, so, there's a lot of excitement with regards to that."
While Travis, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, works his way back to full strength, undrafted rookie Andrew Peasley (Wyoming) is likely to take the QB3 practice reps.
In addition to placing two rookies on the NFI, the Jets tabbed three players — WR Mike Williams, FB Nick Bawden, DL Leonard Taylor — as Physically Unable to Performer (PUP). They count against the 90-man roster and are eligible to come off PUP at any time.