Former No. 1 Pick Suggested As Aaron Rodgers Replacement For Jets
Who will be playing quarterback for the New York Jets in 2025?
This is going to be a question that we don't know the answer to most likely for a few weeks or even months. Aaron Rodgers hasn't announced if he is going to continue his playing career. New head coach Aaron Glenn announced that he and general manager Darren Mougey have texted with Rodgers and are going to take the appropriate time to make the right decision.
It's a very difficult choice because of the fact that there is so much money tied to Rodgers. Everything seems to be up in the air right now.
ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak took a look at the quarterback market and attempted to predict different scenarios for each of the biggest-name players. In one scenario where he had Rodgers going elsewhere, he suggested former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston as a possible short-term solution for New York.
"If and when the Jets move on from Rodgers, their quarterback options are pretty bare," Solak said. "They are not in a great position to draft one and lack enough cap space to sign one. A good stopgap is Winston, the haphazard but always entertaining veteran who most recently was losing shootouts for the Browns. Winston was in New Orleans in 2020 with Aaron Glenn -- now the Jets' coach -- so there's some familiarity there."
If the Jets were to move on from Rodgers, there aren't too many options out there for the taking. Winson could be a viable option and had 13 touchdowns last year in just seven starts, but also 12 interceptions.
Maybe sticking with Rodgers is for the best.
