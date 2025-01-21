Former Notre Dame, 49ers Coach Could Become Jets' Next Defensive Coordinator
With the New York Jets reportedly on the verge of hiring Aaron Glenn, Jets fans are beginning to shift their curiosities toward who Glenn will appoint as his coordinators.
Glenn might be named the next head coach of the Jets as early as Tuesday.
The general assumption is that New York is motivated to present Glenn with an offer he can’t refuse so that there’s no need for him to visit with the New Orleans Saints for their head coaching vacancy, an interview that is reportedly set for Wednesday.
On Tuesday, SNYtv’s Connor Hughes dove into the coordinator speculation by announcing that a coach with decades of experience could become Glenn’s defensive coordinator in New York.
“If the #Jets hire Aaron Glenn as head coach, a name I’ve heard associated with him as a defensive coordinator candidate is Steve Wilks,”
“Long-time assistant with multiple stops as a DC who also has two stints as a head coach. That’s valuable experience for a first timer in Glenn,” Hughes said on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old Wilks has been working with the San Francisco 49ers since 2023, two seasons ago as defensive coordinator and this past season as a volunteer advisor.
Wilks was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and also served as interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.
His extensive coaching experience — both in college and the NFL — includes stints with the University of Missouri (defensive coordinator, 2021), Cleveland Browns (defensive coordinator, 2019), San Diego Chargers (defensive backs coach, 2009-2011), Chicago Bears (defensive backs coach (2006-2008), Notre Dame (defensive backs coach, 2004), and more.
Wilks wore many hats beyond interim head coach during his time with the Panthers, including as defensive backs coach (2012-2014), assistant head coach (2015-2016), defensive coordinator (2017), and defensive passing game coordinator & secondary coach (2022).
Wilks has a career 9-19 record as an NFL head coach and a career 5-6 record as a college head coach.
More NFL: Former Jets Coach Receives Huge Offer From NFC Team To Become Highest-Paid DC