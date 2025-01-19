Saints Positioned To Steal Jets' Top Head Coach Candidate Away With Huge Hire
The New York Jets’ “frontrunner” for head coach is free to be interviewed in person, but the Jets might tragically lose the sweepstakes for him.
Multiple reports have indicated over the past few days that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is New York’s first choice to become the next head coach of the Jets.
As Glenn’s Lions were eliminated on Saturday night at the hands of the Washington Commanders, Jets fans reacted in bitter — but mostly sweet — fashion.
Glenn’s Detroit defense allowing 45 points to a rookie (albeit stud) quarterback wasn’t the most ringing endorsement for his candidacy as a head coach, but then again, the Lions were missing some talent due to injury. Ultimately, it was just one game, even if it was a massive game at that.
On the positive side of things, Jets Nation perked up at the thought of Glenn being available for an in-person interview with New York now that he’s no longer coaching in the playoffs.
The Jets were eagerly waiting for the chance to get the Glenn interview-and-hire process in motion, and now those wheels can start moving much sooner than expected.
New York has stiff competition for Glenn, though, and with buzz around the league that the Jets’ head coach job is arguably the toughest task for a prospective hire among the current HC vacancies, New York could easily lose Glenn to another, more prosperous opportunity.
On Sunday, Bleacher Report’s Paul Kasabian denounced any notion that Saturday’s Lions loss will hurt Glenn’s value on the market; Kasabian also presented painful news for Jets fans — Glenn could be swooped up by the New Orleans Saints, and soon.
“One bad game shouldn't hinder Glenn from finding a job,” Kasabian said. “Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator when Dallas lost 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in last year's NFC Wild Card round game. Now he's leading Washington into the NFC Championship in year one in D.C.”
“The Saints have been doing their (head coach) research, notably speaking with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and their own interim head coach, Darren Rizzi, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. New Orleans also talked with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.”
“However, the leaders in the clubhouse do appear to be Glenn (a former Saints secondary coach) and ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.”
In other words, the Saints could spoil the Jets’ offseason hiring plans. Notably, New York is also interested in Brady, although an interview still hasn’t happened. And then with McCarthy, the Jets reportedly aren’t interested, but there are rumors that McCarthy to New Orleans could result in Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers jumping ship and joining his former coach on the Saints.
It’s going to be a dramatic couple of weeks for Jets Nation.
