Former Teammate’s Parkinson’s Diagnosis Hits New York Jets Star Different
Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre overlapped in Green Bay for three seasons. They were teammates and friends, even as Favre’s exit from the Packers became a soap opera in its final years.
Earlier this week, like most people, he found out that Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He first disclosed it during a congressional hearing on welfare reform.
Rodgers was asked about his former teammate and admitted the diagnosis hit him hard.
"I feel bad for him and [Favre's wife] Deanna, but it's unfortunately part of our game. That's part of the risk of playing, and we all in the back of our mind know that that could be a reality at some point," Rodgers said to ESPN and other outlets. "We just kind of hope medicine at some point can catch up and either make the symptoms easier or eradicate some of these issues that we have."
The 40-year-old quarterback is headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day and has led the Jets toa 2-1 start to the season. They face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Rodgers succeeded Favre in Green Bay, where he led the Packers to a Super Bowl title and was named the NFL’s MVP four times. He was also named a four-time All-Pro (first team) and a 10-time Pro Bowler. He was also named to the NFL’s 2010s Decade Team.
Rodgers, in an odd twist, ended up in New York with the Jets last season, the same team that Favre landed with after he left Green Bay in 2007. He spent one tumultuous year with the Jets before he played for the Minnesota Vikings for two more seasons.
He was later investigated by the NFL for allegedly sexting and leaving inappropriate voice messages for a Jets gameday host while in New York. The NFL ultimately failed to prove the case.
Favre retired as a Super Bowl champion, a three-time NFL MVP, a six-time All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowl selections. He was a member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade team and a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time team.
Favre is currently a defendant in a lawsuit in Mississippi to recoup $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families welfare funds that the state alleges were diverted to the rich and powerful, according to a 2019 Mississippi state audit. While Favre has not been charged, there are text messages that show he asked state officials for funding for a company making a concussion drug and for a Southern Mississippi volleyball facility.