Four Realistic Options New York Jets Have to Replace Aaron Rodgers
Bringing Aaron Rodgers into the fold to be the starting quarterback was meant to be a coup for the New York Jets and propel them back into contention.
So far, it has been anything but that.
The franchise canned their general manager, Joe Douglas, earlier this week, and owner Woody Johnson has made his intentions clear that he does not want Rodgers on the roster after this season.
What realistic options do the Jets have to fill their starting quarterback hole if the future Hall of Famer is sent packing in the coming offseason? Here are four paths the team can take, one in-house, one through the draft, one via trade, and one through free agency.
1. In-House: Tyrod Taylor
New York signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor ahead of 2024 to be Rodgers' backup, and he has done just that.
Taylor has only played in one game this year (so far), but he looked good in the small sample size throwing for 36 yards with one touchdown on 6-of-8 passing, while adding seven yards rushing on one attempt.
The veteran is under contract already for 2025, so it would not hurt the Jets' cap space, or require the team to trade any draft picks or young stars.
The downside to Taylor is his age. While he is not a 40-year-old like Rodgers, he is not far behind as a 35-year-old who will turn 36 ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The older Taylor gets, the less effective his legs will be, and he will need to rely more on his arm. That is not the worst-case scenario, as he has been an efficient passer in the past. But, his most recent stint as a full-time starter came seven years ago with the Buffalo Bills.
2. Draft: Quinn Ewers
Before the angry letters come racing in with, "Why not Sheduer Sanders/Jalen Milroe/Carson Beck?" take a look back at the recent crop of first-round quarterbacks in the NFL draft and let me know how many of those have been successful in the NFL?
The Jets currently sit with the seventh pick in the first round and should go after a more proven commodity in a skill position player like wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or running back Ashton Jeanty.
Mid to late-round quarterbacks have a much higher success rate in the NFL (looking at you Tom Brady and Drew Brees), and Texas Longhorns signal caller Quinn Ewers has a much better skill set for the pros than any of his contemporaries projected for the first round.
Taking Ewers in the third round would allow the team to build around him better with their first and second-round picks, giving the rookie a fighting chance to succeed.
3. Trade: Trevor Lawrence
Trading may be the least likely scenario for receiving a quarterback, though it is not completely out of the question.
The most likely scenario would be trading one bad contract for another, sending Rodgers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has not lived up to the hype in his time with the Jaguars and could use a change of scenery to get back to what he was able to do in college.
Rodgers is slated to be a $23.5 million cap hit in 2025, with Lawrence slated to be a $17 million cap hit.
Lawrence, however, is under contract through at least 2028, with an opt-out ahead of 2029, but would be under contract through 2030 if he does not exercise the opt-out.
It would be a gamble for both sides, but with Rodgers's deal up after 2025, Jacksonville may be willing to take that gamble, if only for the potential increase in ticket sales.
4. Free Agency: Andy Dalton
This space was initially going to be Sam Darnold, but it is highly unlikely that he is willing to return after all he went through during his tenure with New York.
Andy Dalton is a proven veteran who has shown he is capable of being a field general and leading a team to success, something that the Jets could desperately use.
Signing Dalton in free agency would not be much of a cap hit, with New York currently projected to have $31 million available per Spotrac, and it would leave them room to bring in more help through free agency.
They would also be able to use all of their picks in the upcoming draft to build around Dalton with McMillan or Jeanty as well as other weapons that Dalton could use.
Veteran quarterbacks have not worked out well of late for the Jets (looking at you Rodgers), but Dalton is much more level-headed and a much better leader/team-first guy as opposed to the incumbent.
There are options available for New York this offseason. The question just remains on whether or not they will use them to their best ability.