Garrett Wilson Adjusting To Jets' Demanding New Mantra For Receivers
Garrett Wilson will have a large role in the New York Jets offense next season. But whether he sees the field as often as he did the last two seasons -- over 92% usage rate both campaigns -- could hinge on his willingness to do the dirty work.
Last weekend, ESPN's Rich Cimini revealed there's a new mantra in the Jets receiver room: "No block, no rock."
"The new staff has placed an emphasis on perimeter blocking by the wide receivers, essential for explosive plays in the running game," Cimini wrote in a piece published Sunday. "The Jets were lacking in that department last season, as they produced only 45 rushes of 10 yards or more, which ranked 24th.
"They can't truly sharpen their blocking skills in the offseason because the practices are padless, but they certainly have enough size at receiver to form a good blocking group. Their biggest bodies belong to Allen Lazard (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) and Josh Reynolds (6-3, 192)."
Cimini then quoted Wilson, who admitted Jets receivers' responsibilities will be "a little different" under head coach Aaron Glenn than they were in the past.
"These are things that maybe I haven't been asked to do," Wilson said. "But it says a lot about the culture."
Time will tell whether Wilson embraces an uptick in blocking responsibilities. But if he produces at his typical clip (over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons), it'll be difficult for the Jets to keep Wilson off the field.
