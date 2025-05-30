'Absolutely Phenomenal': Jets OC Gives Glowing Review Of Justin Fields
Tanner Engstrand won't be able to give a final review of Justin Fields until after next season. However, so far, the first-year offensive coordinator loves what he's seen from the New York Jets quarterback.
When asked about Fields on Thursday, Engstrand was effusive in his praise of the former Chicago Bear and Pittsburgh Steeler.
“He’s just a talented individual in all facets,” Engstrand said, via the New York Post. “He’s obviously a physically talented player. Everybody talks about the running. Well, the guy’s got an arm, too, and he does a great job with that. Mentally, he’s phenomenal. He’s been absolutely phenomenal so far, and we expect more out of that.
"There’s just a lot of things that you can do with that type of player that is going to put stress on a defense and make that defensive coordinator stay up late at night as we get going into this thing.”
It's easy to say these kinds of things in May when the Jets are 0-0 and Fields hasn't been asked to make good pocket-passing decisions in clutch moments, an area in which he struggled over his first four campaigns.
Nevertheless, Fields has a fresh start with the Jets and has an established connection with receiver Garrett Wilson. Let's see if he can make the most of his opportunity.
