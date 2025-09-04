Jets Country

Garrett Wilson Breaks Silence On Aaron Rodgers Ahead Of Steelers-Jets Game

Garrett Wilson is ready to face his old quarterback...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) watch a video replay of their touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) watch a video replay of their touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have made quite a lot of changes over the last few months, and these moves have seemingly pushed the team toward a brighter future.

Flashback to a few months ago, and it seemed like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson were butting heads a bit. After the disappointing year, the Jets decided to choose Wilson and his future over Rodgers. They opted to cut ties with Rodgers, signing Justin Fields to replace him, before inking Wilson to a massive contract extension.

Wilson downplayed any drama between himself and Rodgers, but he recently revealed some shocking details on the situation.

Garrett Wilson reveals details on relationship with Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodger
Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws complete pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) against the Denver Broncos in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"I ain't talked to Aaron since he left, so wish him the best this season," Wilson said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Yeah, but we ain't chopped it up since he left."

The two will match up in Week 1 as the Jets play Rodgers' new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will also be a homecoming for Fields, as he was benched by the Steelers a year ago.

Still, Wilson shared a lot of praise for the future Hall of Fame signal caller.

"I got the opportunity to play with a living legend in this game," Wilson said, via Cimini. "Every day, I got to learn something. I tried to go about it the right way and always make sure I was being a sponge. I can't even -- it's hard to put into words exactly what I took away from those experiences.

"Sitting next to him and hearing the way he talks about ball, I learned a lot as far as the way things went. ... When it came to Sundays, we didn't play our best football and that's what it was. But we have another opportunity to make right on that, starting on Sunday."

Wilson and Rodgers have seemingly moved past any disagreements as both players look to move on with their careers. But it's notable how quickly a relationship can go down the drain during a tough year.

Wilson and Rodgers will likely get the chance to talk to each other before or after their Week 1 matchup.

More NFL: 3 Breece Hall Trade Landing Spots If Jets Deal Star RB

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News