Garrett Wilson Breaks Silence On Aaron Rodgers Ahead Of Steelers-Jets Game
The New York Jets have made quite a lot of changes over the last few months, and these moves have seemingly pushed the team toward a brighter future.
Flashback to a few months ago, and it seemed like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson were butting heads a bit. After the disappointing year, the Jets decided to choose Wilson and his future over Rodgers. They opted to cut ties with Rodgers, signing Justin Fields to replace him, before inking Wilson to a massive contract extension.
Wilson downplayed any drama between himself and Rodgers, but he recently revealed some shocking details on the situation.
Garrett Wilson reveals details on relationship with Aaron Rodgers
"I ain't talked to Aaron since he left, so wish him the best this season," Wilson said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Yeah, but we ain't chopped it up since he left."
The two will match up in Week 1 as the Jets play Rodgers' new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will also be a homecoming for Fields, as he was benched by the Steelers a year ago.
Still, Wilson shared a lot of praise for the future Hall of Fame signal caller.
"I got the opportunity to play with a living legend in this game," Wilson said, via Cimini. "Every day, I got to learn something. I tried to go about it the right way and always make sure I was being a sponge. I can't even -- it's hard to put into words exactly what I took away from those experiences.
"Sitting next to him and hearing the way he talks about ball, I learned a lot as far as the way things went. ... When it came to Sundays, we didn't play our best football and that's what it was. But we have another opportunity to make right on that, starting on Sunday."
Wilson and Rodgers have seemingly moved past any disagreements as both players look to move on with their careers. But it's notable how quickly a relationship can go down the drain during a tough year.
Wilson and Rodgers will likely get the chance to talk to each other before or after their Week 1 matchup.
