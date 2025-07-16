Garrett Wilson Disrespected? Jets Star Lands Low On New Rankings
New York Jets superstar Garrett Wilson got his bag, but where’s the love on ESPN’s latest wide receiver rankings?
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published a top 10 list of the NFL’s premier wideouts using intel received from league execs, coaches, and scouts. Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, not surprisingly, took the top spot. But what about Wilson? The $130 million man, now being paid like a top-five receiver, landed at No. 10 on Fowler’s list.
It was Wilson’s highest ranking to date on the perennial list, as noted by Fowler, but some fans will argue that Wilson deserved a higher spot.
“Wilson makes his top-10 debut after three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, beating Terry McLaurin, Puka Nacua and Brian Thomas Jr. for the final spot in this ranking,” Fowler wrote. “On talent, he's unquestionably a top-10 player. The way he slithers in and out of routes with elite flexibility is Justin Jefferson lite. "He's one of the best separators in the league," an AFC executive said.”
“On production, the argument is tougher,” Fowler continued. “Some scouts wonder what's holding him back. While Wilson posted 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, Davante Adams had more targets than him (68 to 46) over the final six games. Adams' long-standing connection with QB Aaron Rodgers could have played a factor, but it was a shocking disparity for Wilson, who has No. 1 receiver qualities and was poised for a breakout season."
"As one AFC executive noted, Wilson is a bit of a "freelancer" as a route runner, which was probably not ideal alongside Rodgers at this stage of the QB's career. An NFL receivers coach called it something different: Lack of detail in his routes. "All over the map -- does his own thing on the field," an AFC scout said about Wilson. "Vast potential, [but he's] not close to what he could be." But then there's this reality that speaks to his enormous upside -- and why he's in the top 10, fresh off a four-year, $130-million contract extension. "He has produced in suboptimal circumstances," an NFL general manager said. "He would only grow in stature in another system more friendly to his skill set."
Fowler may have been underselling the role that Rodgers played in limiting Wilson’s production in 2024.
Here’s more on how the rankings were compiled (from Fowler):
“ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between,” Fowler wrote.
“Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen.”
