Garrett Wilson Pulls No Punches Talking Jets Legacy
The New York Jets are building something special.
This offseason has brought plenty of changes to New York. For all of the turnover and new faces coming to town, one thing that was important for the Jets' front office to do was taking care of two of their own. That was the case with Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner.
These guys came into the National Football League together after being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Both Gardner and Wilson have developed into superstars at their positions. There's an argument that Gardner is the top cornerback in the league overall. Wilson is among the top overall receivers in the game as well. Because of this, both got paid this offseason. Gardner got a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension and Wilson got a four-year, $130 million contract extension.
With the new deals and confirmed long-term future in New York, both have been outspoken about their roles in town and said all of the right things.
Wilson did so once again on Monday. He talked about his legacy in New York and what he's hoping to build and his comments certainly will fire up New York fans.
Jets fans will be excited after hearing from star receiver Garrett Wilson
"Just from talking to the staff and getting to know their philosophy and what they want to see out of me as far as being exactly bought it," Wilson said. "Like you said, a little more ownership. Being a little more personal, you know. This is my future. This is my home right here. We've got to get this thing rolling. Not just because of me, but because that's what all of us come here to do. We came here to leave a legacy, man. Mine is going to be here. With that, I want to be as great as it can be. There's certain ways you have to act if you want that and really mean that."
This guy is not only talented, but also a leader for the franchise and isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Wilson and Gardner are the Jets' top two franchise building blocks. New York took care of its own this offseason and so far the vibes have been high.