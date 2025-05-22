Garrett Wilson Pumps Justin Fields' Tires As Jets Hype Continues To Grow
The Justin Fields-Garrett Wilson reunion is off to a great start.
Wilson, who played with Fields for two seasons at Ohio State, clearly is happy that the dual-threat quarterback now is leading the New York Jets offense. The star receiver opened up on playing with Fields while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.
“It’s someone that I’m familiar with, someone that I have a great relationship with, someone that I love just watching him play,” Wilson said, via SNY-TV. “Since I’ve met Justin, it’s been a pleasure to line up alongside of him. And then when I’m on the sideline, I just got to watch him.
“I didn’t think we’d get this opportunity on this level, so it’s exciting. I’m still taking it in all the way. It’s cool, it’s cool. We’ve been picking up where we left off.”
Wilson also said he used to watch Fields' Bears film and often felt he "would've got" passes that Chicago players didn't. The fourth-year receiver also believes Fields is better than many people realize.
"I know exactly what he can do," Wilson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "Now the world's gotta see it."
