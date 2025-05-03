Garrett Wilson's 2025 Projections Will Surprise Jets Fans
The New York Jets have one of the top receivers in football in 24-year-old playmaker Garrett Wilson.
He's been great in his young career with New York after being taken with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 National Football League Draft. Wilson became the first receiver in Jets history to rack up over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. It was a tumultuous 2024 season overall, but he actually had a career year.
Wilson ended up finishing the 2024 season with 101 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions. All three were career-highs for the young playmaker. How will he end up following it up?
ESPN's Mike Clay shared in-depth projections for the 2025 season and predicted that Wilson actually will take a step back in 2025.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Projections For Garrett Wilson:
15 games played, 128 targets, 81 receptions, 1,024 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns
five rushing attempts, 25 rushing yards
ESPN's projections for quarterback Justin Fields were surprisingly low and then this obviously then would come into play for Wilson. In this projection, Wilson would extend his streak of 1,000-yard seasons to four, but it would be a step back from the 2024 campaign.
We'll see what happens as this is just a projection, but it is from good source in ESPN's Mike Clay. The Jets already are underrated. It wouldn't be shocking to see Wilson outperform these numbers somewhat easily.
