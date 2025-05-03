Jets Star ‘Virtual Lock’ For Shiny Role With New York
The New York Jets had a clear plan for the 2025 National League Draft.
Much has been said about the draft, and a good chunk of it has revolved around the word "toughness." The Jets didn’t make many flashy moves, but they did beef up the offensive line and added playmakers where they needed to. New York doesn’t have the star power on paper as it did last year, but it is arguably a better team overall, though.
It also helps that now the Jets are set at the ends of the offensive line for years to come after selecting offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the draft. It doesn't seem like he's going to have to sit around for long as Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman called him a "virtual lock" to start right away.
"Virtual Locks," Wasserman said. "QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans, WR Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars, T Will Campbell, New England Patriots, RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders, WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers, T Armand Membou, New York Jets, T Kelvin Banks Jr. New Orleans Saints, G Tyler Booker, Dallas Cowboys, TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts, OL Grey Zabel, Seattle Seahawks, G Donovan Jackson, Minnesota Vikings, WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans, Each of these players was selected within the first 34 picks in the draft and has virtually nothing in their way of gaining a starting spot."
The Jets are built to be a run-heavy team in 2025 and the addition of Membou will just help take this to another level.
