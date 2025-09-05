Garrett Wilson Sends Justin Fields Message Before Jets-Steelers
The New York Jets are going to begin their season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it sounds like Garrett Wilson is excited about what he has seen from quarterback Justin Fields so far.
Fields is just two days away from beginning his era as the starting quarterback for New York. It's a big opportunity and one that it sounds like Wilson thinks he is ready for.
Will Justin Fields take advantage of the opportunity with the Jets?
"It's awesome, man," Wilson said. "Just to see that look on his face. One that I recognize, that I've been seeing (since college). Obviously we had a little hiatus there since college, but knowing what that looks like, when he's locked in he's locked in man, and you can feel it. The way he addresses the team, all that. It's starting to come back to me, I remember that from (Ohio State)."
Since signing Fields, the Jets haven't messed around or tried to get cute with the quarterback room. New York made it clear right away that Fields was signed to come in and be the starter and the team has prepared as such ever since.
Fields began his career with the Chicago Bears after being selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In Chicago, he showed some flashes, but that situation arguably was too weird to fix anyway. But, in his last season in Chicago, the Bears did progress and went 7-10 before dropping to 5-12 after moving on from Fields.
Last year, Fields went 4-2 as a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers before Russell Wilson got fully healthy and took over the starting role.
The talent is there. That has always been the case. The opportunity now is there as well in New York. There's been a lot said about the passing game already based on small preseason samples. But, there's no reason for concern right now. If Wilson thinks things are trending where they need to be, that's good enough to hear before the season actually begins on Sunday.
More NFL: Davante Adams Addresses Viral Jets-Malachi Corley Story