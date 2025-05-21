Jets Star Addressed Controversial Aaron Rodgers Tweet
The New York Jets made a big decision this offseason with the release of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
This was a decision that led to a wide range of opinions. Many agreed and others didn't feel as strongly about the choice. Jets three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams is someone who clearly -- at least initially -- didn't seem to agree. He took to social media and said "Another rebuild year for me I guess" and then shared a thumbs down emoji in a separate tweet.
Williams spoke to the media on Wednesday and addressed the tweet, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Quinnen Williams on his tweet after Aaron Rodgers was released: 'I think it was an immature thing for me to do in the moment ... I'm just trying to grow as a leader, as a player, as an adult. Talking to (Glenn) just gave me super confidence that we're going in the right direction to win football games.' Basically said he's just tired of losing and he wants to make the Jets a winner — and he believes they can do that with Aaron Glenn," Rosenblatt shared.
Williams is an important piece of this Jets team. Pro Football Focus even ranked him as New York's best overall player. If the Jets want to turn things around, they are going to need buy-in all throughout the franchise. Clearly, the Rodgers decision led to some differing opinions, but it sounds like things have changed.
More NFL: Jets Roster Battle Will Have Direct Impact On Justin Fields