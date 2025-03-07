Giants 'Significantly' Showing Interest In Landing Jets' Aaron Rodgers
After months of rumors and speculation, we could see an end to the Aaron Rodgers saga with the New York Jets over the next few days.
The new NFL league year will begin on March 12th and there already has been a lot of moves across the league in preparation for it. Teams have to get their cap situations in order ahead of the new league year and that's led to some trades. some cuts, and we've even seen some big-time contract extensions as well.
The Jets have been pretty quiet, but that likely will change. They announced that they are moving on from Rodgers so they will need to find a way to replace him.
But, what about Rodgers himself? He's arguably been the most talked about player in football since the regular season came to an end. The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer hasn't said much himself, but there's been plenty said about him. Rodgers threw 28 touchdown passes last year and showed some flashes as he returned from his serious Achilles injury.
He hasn't officially announced if he's playing next year, but with all of the reports that have come out, that seems likely. The New York Giants recently have been the team linked to him the most and team insider Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com joined the "The Pat McAfee Show" and said there is "significant" interest there."
"From my understanding right now and you may know better than me, they are pretty significantly down a road where they are negotiating to the point where if Aaron Rodgers were to end up a Giant before the start of the league year next week," Stapleton said. "It wouldn't be a shock to people in this area and at the Meadowlands...
"My understanding is yes, they have talked about what it would take to get Aaron here with the Giants and to not leave New Jersey and my understanding is that at every turn the Giants have yet to be scared off by the idea of Aaron Rodgers coming on some show every Tuesday. It seems like everybody wants that to be some issue, but yeah, from a football fit, this is something they're seriously considering."
This obviously doesn't guarantee a deal, but it is interesting. Stapleton is a beat writer covering the Giants so it's certainly interesting to hear his perspective on all of the recent buzz. It's been a long few months of rumors, but it does at least sound like a resolution is near.
More NFL: Jets Have ‘Real Shot’ At Ex-1st-Round Pick To Replace Aaron Rodgers