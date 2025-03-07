Jets Have ‘Real Shot’ At Ex-1st-Round Pick To Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are going to be looking for a quarterback in the not-so-distant future.
Aaron Rodgers obviously is on his way out of town. This has been shared by the team and we should find out more about his future plans soon.
Now that Rodgers is leaving, it’s going to be important for the Jets to address the position. Free agency is coming and the NFL Draft will be here soon. If the Jets want to add, they will have a chance to do so.
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has been linked to New York. He played college football with Garrett Wilson and started six games for the Steelers last year and went 4-2 over that stretch.
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt shared that the Jets have a “real shot” at Fields on "Flight Plan: A NY Jets Podcast."
"I wrote down Justin Fields, Carson Wentz, and Marcus Mariota," Rosenblatt said. "I think Fields is the No. 1 target. I'm not the only one that said that. A lot of reporters -- national and local -- have said it probably will be the Jets or the Steelers (for Fields). I don't think they are the only ones that are interested.
"I think it's going to come down to whether Fields wants to re-up with the Steelers because it sounds like they prefer him over Russell Wilson or if he wants to take whatever money the Jets offer him and go join up with Garrett Wilson and all of that stuff. I do think they have a 'real shot.' I still am predicting it now, not with a lot of confidence but I am predicting it."
Fields will have choices this offseason and it sounds like the Jets could at least be an option. We should find out more next week when free agency kicks off.
