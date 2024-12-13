Green Bay Packers Could Steal New York Jets Star D.J. Reed in Free Agency
The New York Jets have suffered through an absolutely brutal season.
At the beginning of the year, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the Jets. Everyone thought that they could be a Super Bowl contender behind a bounce-back season from Aaron Rodgers and one of the most talented offensive and defensive rosters in the NFL.
Right off the bat to begin the year, it was clear that New York was in trouble. Nothing looked right and that has just continued to snowball throughout the rest of the year.
Robert Saleh was fired and then Joe Douglas was sent packing as well. There have been rumors that Rodgers could be next.
Looking ahead to the upcoming NFL offseason, the Jets could end up saying goodbye to some other pieces.
D.J. Reed, the team's star cornerback, is set to hit the open free agency market. It seems very possible that he could end up leaving town.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has named a team that could steal him away from the Jets. He thinks that the Green Bay Packers could make a play for the star defensive back.
"The Green Bay Packers are severely lacking cornerback depth when Jaire Alexander isn't healthy. Eric Stokes doesn't look like a starting-caliber player, while Carrington Valentine is a former seventh-round pick trying to hold his own. The depth has become such an issue that Keisean Nixon has played outside despite primarily being a slot corner throughout his career. Reed would be an instant depth piece for the Packers, but also a great CB2 pairing with Alexander."
Reed has been a huge part of the defense for the past three years. So far in 2024, he has had a down year, but has still been productive.
He has played in 11 games so far this season, racking up 50 total tackles to go along with a sack and 10 defended passes. The Jets may be without him on Sunday due to a groin injury. But he's been durable for the most part this season, something other Jets defenders have been unable to say. Most notably, linebacker C.J. Mosley has been out for the better part of the season with various injuries and is on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Losing Reed would be a major blow for the New York secondary. He has formed a lethal duo alongside Sauce Gardner. Seeing that broken up would be a tough pill to swallow, especially since the Jets are likely to commit to at least the fifth-year option on Gardner's rookie contract after the season.
All of that being said, he is set to hit free agency and there are a lot of teams who would love to add him. The Jets might just end up having to see Reed walk away.