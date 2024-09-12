Green Bay Packers Named Suitor for New York Jets Star CB in Free Agency
The New York Jets' defensive unit is arguably the best in football, but it might look different in 2025.
The Jets have a few pending free agents on the way, including star cornerback D.J. Reed.
Reed often gets overlooked because of how talented Sauce Gardner is, but that doesn't take away from what he's done on the field in his 32 career games with New York.
In that span, he's arguably been the best CB2 in football.
The California native will have options in the offseason, as he also told reporters he doesn't plan to sign an extension during the year. Reed didn't say he wouldn't return to the Jets if the opportunity presented itself, but it's interesting that he doesn't want to sign a new contract now.
Often, players want to be paid as soon as possible due to the possibility of getting injured.
Reed, however, seems excited to hit the open market and see what's available.
That's a good indication that New York might lose him, but again, he could always return.
If he does leave, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department found a landing spot for him as they urged the Green Bay Packers to sign Reed in 2025.
"With Eric Stokes' contract about to expire, cornerback currently projects to be one of the biggest offseason needs in Green Bay. Meanwhile, Reed could be in his last year with the Jets seeing as his deal is up at the end of the season and New York has to worry about paying Sauce Gardner. Also, the soon-to-be 28-year-old has thrived in the CB2 role for the Jets ... That'd likely be a similar situation to what he'd be walking into with the Packers alongside Jaire Alexander."
The Packers, like the Jets, are in a position to win a Super Bowl in the foreseeable future.
Their window is likely larger than New York's because of Jordan Love's age compared to Aaron Rodgers', but nonetheless, he'd have an opportunity to compete for a championship and get paid.
Depending on the other moves the Jets make in 2025, since they'll have to start thinking about extending some of their young stars, there could be money left over for Reed.
If he does end up leaving, it's been a successful two years, and hopefully, the third one will go just as well. Going from a player who wasn't much of a starter for the first three years of his career to this is something nobody expected.
He's worked hard and has fit perfectly with this defense, something New York knows and likely wants to make sure he remains a part of it going forward.