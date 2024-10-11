Gronk Reveals New York Jets’ Offensive Problem Trade Won’t Solve
Even with all of the tumult this week the New York Jets are still considered one of the top landing spots for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
When and if the trade happens, one former NFL star believes that the Jets (2-3) are still the leading candidate to get him — Rob Gronkowski.
The Super Bowl champion joined Kay Adams on “Up and Adams” earlier this week to offer his take on what’s happening with Adams, the Raiders and the Jets.
While he believes there is still a chance Adams could stay in Las Vegas, based on what the Raiders are asking for in return, he believe it’s more likely the All-Pro wide receiver will end up with a new team, with that team being the Jets.
“I think the New York Jets are still the best fit,” he said. “It will definitely upgrade the offense. It will give Aaron Rodgers that true, true number one target that he's been familiar with basically his whole career.”
The Packers selected Adams in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and he became an immediate contributor. But his star became ascendant in 2016, where he caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Eventually, he became Rodgers’ most reliable option in Green Bay. From 2017-21 he was an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowl selection five times.
He led the NFL in touchdowns receptions in 2020 with 18. By the end of his time with the Packers he had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.
He would certainly help out a passing game where Rodgers has had trouble building chemistry with the Jets’ top option, Garrett Wilson.
But would acquiring Adams solve the real problem the Jets have on offense? Gronk doesn’t think so.
“But the problem with the Jets as well is that they need an offensive line upgrade,” he said. “You know they did that in the offseason. They kind of, you know, went towards the offensive line, they bolstered it a little bit but it's not showing.”
The Jets traded two draft picks to acquire right tackle Morgan Moses from Baltimore. They also signed All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency. The Jets also addressed the future by selecting tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round. New York also committed to young center Joe Tippman.
New York has lost its last two games without Moses in the lineup and rushed for a combined 100 yards in those two games. Rodgers has also been under significant duress the past two games, which has led to him ending up on the injured list the past two games.
That’s why Gronk is skeptical that Adams will fix everything.
“I don’t really think it’s gonna fix the Jets’ problems like everyone would think it would,” he said.