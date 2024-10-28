Haason Reddick Makes New York Jets Debut, Finally Speaks to Media
Everyone wanted answers from New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick when it came to his contract holdout.
Well, after keeping Jets fans waiting for more than 200 days after his trade from Philadelphia, missing seven games and deferring comment on anything until after Sunday’s game with New England, he still didn’t have anything to offer.
“As of right now fells, and everybody that’s here, I have nothing to say as far as the holdout,” Reddick said in front of his locker after the Jets’ 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots.
The veteran edge rusher doesn’t seem to feel the need to explain what became one of the most bizarre holdouts in recent memory. He ended it last Sunday, but only after he lost millions in game checks and fines, lost his agent at CAA after he turned down an offer that would have ended the holdout early this season and hired super-agent Drew Rosenhaus two weeks ago.
Rosenhaus secured permission to shot Reddick via trade to other teams, but there were no takers. The Pro Bowler ultimately signed a one-year deal on Saturday that will play him a base salary of $8.7 million and give him the chance to make more than $5 million in incentives.
Given that one of those incentives is for $2 million to be on a Jets Super Bowl roster, it looks nearly impossible for Reddick to recoup the $14.25 million he was supposed to make this season.
Instead of addressing the why of the holdout, he told reporters he’s more focused on trying to get up to speed on the field, where he called himself “rusty.”
He also said he didn’t address the holdout with any of his new teammates, even though he practiced throughout the week at Florham Park.
“Not at all,” he said. “You know everybody pretty much understood that this is a business. Nobody inside the building was focused on that. Everybody was just trying to help me get up to speed.”
Per ESPN, he participated in 26 snaps with two quarterback pressures and no tackles. Many of Reddick’s incentives are wrapped up in participation and sacks.
Those incentives include $500,000 for eight sacks, $1 million for nine sacks, $1.5 million for 10 sacks and $2.05 million for 12 sacks.
With just nine games left, he may be hard-pressed to reach any of those incentives.
At least he has one game under his belt now and is looking forward to the quick turnaround for Houston on Thursday.
“It was good to be back out there on the field,” he said. I wish it was under better circumstances as far as the W (win), but it was good to be out there flying around.”