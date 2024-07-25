Heavily-Doubted Wide Receiver Shows Signs of Life at Jets Training Camp
The hypothetical trade proposals and cut rumors were surrounding New York Jets veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard heading into training camp.
After catching only 23 of 49 targets during a season where he was thrice a healthy gameday scratch, Lazard quickly became one of the least popular players on the roster amongst the team's rabid fan base. Speculation on the 28-year-old's future in New York was a hot topic of discussion for much of the offseason.
"I've said it before, he's not the first or the last free agent throughout the NFL who will struggle in the first year with a new team, new atmosphere, new money, new environment, new system, new coaching, and new teammates," said Jets head coach Robert Saleh after the summer's first practice.
Set to play the second year of the four-year contract, reportedly worth $44 million, he signed in 2023, Lazard appeared to start fresh when training camp practice kicked off Wednesday in Florham Park.
The 6-foot-5 Lazard, who has a strong rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers from their shared time as Green Bay Packers, started and ended Wednesday's team drills by making receptions.
In the session that was open to media, Lazard kicked it off by elevating over the middle to make an acrobatic catch on a pass from Rodgers. Then, on the final play of practice, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback hit Lazard in the back of the end zone for a score.
"I thought Allen made a couple nice catches today," said Rodgers at the podium after practice.
Rodgers and the undrafted Lazard spent five seasons together in the NFC North before moving east after the 2022 campaign. Lazard was Green Bay's leading receiver that final year, totaling 788 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions.
Although he failed to seize the WR2 role in 2023, no modern-day NFL offense can ever have enough capable pass-catchers, and with free-agent addition Mike Williams on the mend, the Jets need Lazard to contribute. Williams, who tore his ACL last year, has started the preseason on the Physically Unable to Performer (PUP) list. Meanwhile, Lazard and Rodgers will work on rekindling the QB-WR connection they established years ago.
"Sometimes, guys get out of whack and then once all that calms down, they find a way to bounce back in their second year. I think he's going to do that. He's been locked in. He looks good. He's been phenomenal with his teammates in the meeting rooms and I'm looking forward to seeing how he progresses throughout training camp," said Saleh.