Here's What a New York Jets Trade for Davante Adams Could Look Like
The New York Jets have been linked heavily in trade rumors surrounding Las Vegas Raiders' superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. Some have even gone so far as to say that the Jets trading for Adams is a "done deal."
While there is a legitimate chance that New York is trying to acquire Adams, nothing has been completed yet.
Adams would be a massive addition for the Jets. His presence would make New York a much more serious Super Bowl contender.
However, the question becomes, what would the Jets have to give up in order to acquire Adams?
CBS Sports has suggested a bold trade proposal that would send Adams to New York. It would be one that the Jets would likely pounce on.
"How the Jets would properly fit Adams into their 2024 salary cap is a legitimate question. If there's any team that might convince Adams to be financially flexible, however, it's probably Gang Green, who would afford the wideout a final chance to team up with ex-MVP partner Aaron Rodgers, along with a loaded skill group featuring playmakers like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. While Thomas isn't necessarily a needle-mover, his experience in the trenches could be appealing to the Antonio Pierce-led Raiders, especially after logging a career-high five sacks as part of the Jets' 2023 rotation."
Here is what the trade would look like:
New York Jets Receive: Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders Receive: Solomon Thomas, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2025 Third-Round Pick
Clearly, this would be a big win for New York. Not having to give up a first-round pick would be a no-brainer trigger pull for the Jets. Solomon Thomas is a good player, but he's not good enough to hold up acquiring a star talent like Adams.
During the 2023 season with the Raiders, Adams ended up catching 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been one of the NFL's top wide receivers for years.
At 31 years old, Adams has a potential out in his contract following the 2024 season. If he doesn't take that out, he has two more years left.
He would fit the Jets' window of contention. Reuniting Adams and Aaron Rodgers would take the offense to the next level.
A wide receiver duo of Adams and Garrett Wilson would be the best in the NFL. Opposing defenses would have to put so much focus on slowing down the passing game that Breece Hall would run wild on the ground.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Adams potentially being traded to New York. There is a lot of smoke and it will be interesting to see if the rumors end up being true.