Highest Graded New York Jets Players From Defensive Battle With Denver Broncos
The New York Jets had a disappointing day against the Denver Broncos on Sunday overall, but still had a handful of stellar performances for players to hang their hats on.
While the Jets offense looked horrid, the defensive side of the ball was as good as ever.
As Pro Football Focus released their weekly player grades for Sunday's slate, all three of the highest evaluations came from the defensive side of the ball.
The highest grade on the team this week, and one of the highest in all of the NFL, was linebacker Quincy Williams with an elite 93.5 grade.
With C.J. Mosley out with injury, Williams became even more important than he already was to this defense. He did his best to keep the team in the game with his outstanding day.
The linebacker had seven tackles on the day, but his most important contribution came in the passing game.
He was targeted three times and gave up three catches, but they were for a total of -1 yards. He was not allowing anyone past him in this game and did not allow for anything to develop.
As a tackler, he forced a fumble on the day, which was his first turnover of the season.
The 28-year-old had not had a great season in coverage leading up to this game, but his game brought him closer to the elite coverage linebacker that he was a year ago.
Speaking of great coverage, cornerback D.J. Reed had the second-best day on the team with a 90.2 grade.
Reed gave up just one yard on one catch a week ago and actually one-upped that with his day against Denver.
The 27-year-old was targeted six times and he gave up just one catch that went backwards for -4 yards. It was his third straight game with a broken up pass.
It was the first time in his career that he allowed negative yardage.
Given the dink-and-dunk nature of the Broncos offense, a bit of a different playstyle was needed from Reed. He answered the call and then some.
Rounding out the team's three highest graded players against Denver was safety Tony Adams with an 82.7 grade. Adams led the team as an active tackler, picking up 11.
Like the others, he had a productive day in coverage. Targeted twice, he gave up one catch that went for no gain.
While the offense failed, the defense did plenty to keep New York in the game.