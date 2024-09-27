Three New York Jets Defensive Stars to Watch Against Denver Broncos
Sunday’s showdown between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos will pit two of the best defenses in the NFL against one another.
In fact, the two units excel in the same areas and struggle in the same areas.
The Jets (2-1) are No. 7 in total yardage allowed (280.0), fourth in passing yardage allowed (150.7) and eighth in points allowed (17.3). But, New York showed some vulnerability against the run as it gives up 129.3 yards per game. But, it also made big improvement in that area in the victory over New England.
The Broncos (1-2) are third in total yards allowed (259.3), second in passing yards allowed (133.3) and sixth in points allowed (16.3). Like New York, Denver has had some issues against the run, as it gives up 126 yards per contest.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
DE Will McDonald IV
Earlier this week Jets coach Robert Saleh said that McDonald "… still hasn't even reached where he's going to go." Well, the second-year pro sure is in a hurry to get there.
He has five sacks in three games for one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. Right now the only player with more sacks in the NFL is Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, who has 6.5.
McDonald is unlikely to keep up this pace, of course. But, he’s starting to fulfill the promise that made him a first-rounder last year. A double-digit sack season almost seems like a certainty.
LB Quincy Williams
Claiming the older brother of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams off waivers in 2021 is looking smarter and smarter by the day.
Through three games he leads The Jets with 24 tackles, including 18 solo stops, with a tackle for loss, a pass defended and a fumble recovered. He's softening the blow of life without C.J. Mosley, at least in the short term.
Injuries led Jacksonville to waive him in 2021. The Jaguars have since come to regret it. Since he joined New York he's recorded more than 400 tackles. He set career highs in nearly every category last year and appears to be on that pace again this season.
S Tony Adams
While most outsiders want to focus their attention on cornerback Sauce Gardner, and for good reason, Adams is one of the Jets to watch in the secondary. The safety is the one that leads New York in passes defended with four. He also has 18 tackles, 11 of which are solo stops.
Adams, the undrafted free agent from Illinois, is coming off a career year with 82 total tackles (54 solo), three interceptions, and five passes defended.
Denver Broncos
CB Riley Moss
We'll get to the other cornerback for Denver in just a minute, but Moss is emerging as one of Denver best cornerbacks in his second NFL season. He is second on the team with 21 tackles, and with the injury to Alex Singleton he is now the team's leading tackler. He's also defended a pass, has a tackle for loss and has forced to fumble.
The Jets have quality weapons in the pass game and Moss will be keeping up with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mike Williams all afternoon. It should be an interesting day watching him navigate it.
CB Patrick Surtain II
At one point, Surtain was the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL (Miami upped Jalen Ramsey’s annual salary by $100,000 over Surtain a few weeks later). But there's a reason why Surtain is that important. He is a lock down corner of the highest order, and even though he doesn't have an interception and has only defended one pass this season, his value is in being able to take away one side of the field and make it nearly impossible for whomever he's defending to catch the football.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged earlier this week that the matchup between the All-Pro and Wilson would be one of the best of the game. It should be fun to watch when they match up on the field.
LB Jonathon Cooper
Cooper has done it the hard way and he could be in for a big payday if he hits free agency next offseason.
The former seventh-round pick, who is coming off an 8.5-sack campaign in 2023, already has three for the Broncos this season. He also has 14 tackles. Right now, he is the best thing going in Denver’s pass rush and is the most likely defender to get to Rodgers.
He is relentless and difficult to block. He will be a challenge for the Jets’ offensive line.