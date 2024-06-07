Did New York Jets Safeties Deserve To Be Left Out Of PFF Rankings?
The New York Jets cornerback room is one of the best in the NFL, but their counterparts in the safety room may be one of the weakest.
As Pro Football Focus' Zoltan Buday compiled a list of the league's top 32 safeties, New York's roster was left completely unmentioned.
AFC East rivals the New England Patriots had two within the top-11 and the Miami Dolphins had Jevon Holland land at No. 6 overall. The Buffalo Bills were left off after losing both Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in the offseason.
Tony Adams is the top-returning performing major contributor to the defense and he had a 68.0 grade from PFF for last season which had him ranked 41st out of 95 qualifying safeties in the league.
In his second season and first as a starter, he had 82 combined tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended. While it wasn't a perfect year by any means, it was ok for someone stepping into a new role.
The Jets' best safety from last season, Jordan Whitehead left in the offseason. They'll have to replace 97 tackles and four interceptions. Now back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Whitehead was also left off the Top 32 list. PFF wasn't a huge fan of him, as he graded out just above Adams with a 68.2.
New York will be getting a healthy Chuck Clark for the first time this season and he could provide a much needed boost.
After being acquired via trade from the Baltimore Ravens in March of 2023, he suffered a torn ACL during OTAs that kept him out all of last campaign. He became a free agent after the year, but ultimately decided to return to the Jets to give it a go for hopefully a full season.
The 29-year-old has never been the biggest ball-magnet in the league, but makes his money as one of the best tacklers at the position. When he was last healthy in 2022, he had career-high 101 tackles with 61 of those being solo. He's had two seasons with at least nine passes defended, but has never had more than four outside of those two.
Ashtyn Davis was actually the team's highest graded safety by PFF last year, but didn't play enough defensive snaps to qualify. His snap share took a big dive between 2021 and 2022, but he might be able to earn some more playing time if he plays at a higher level again this time around.
While they don't have any stars back deep, the roster should have more than enough talent to get the job done.