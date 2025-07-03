How Aaron Glenn Won Over Jets' Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets have a new head coach in torn in Aaron Glenn.
After a rough 2024 season, the Jets went out and found Glenn to fill the team’s open job and hopefully take New York into the future.
Glenn is a former Jets star himself and knows what it takes to win in New York. On top of this, he has had success coaching, most recently as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. He helped turn Detroit around and now will try to do the same with the Jets.
He’ll be judged based on wins and losses, but we’re still a few months away from the 2025 season. In the meantime, it sounds like he has won over star cornerback Sauce Gardner.
"I'm impressed," Gardner said while joining "The Pat McAfee Show." "I've always heard a lot of great things about him when he was in Detroit, so I'm like, 'Yo, this is who I want to be the next head coach here.' Obviously, I love defensive-minded head coaches. But, the thing that sets him a part is that he knows so much about offense as well. So much about special teams. And just him as a person, he wants to get the best out of you.
"When I asked him what he wants out of me, they want me to have this standard that I already have and keep it there week in and week out. That's perfection. Basically, what they're telling me is that they want me to be perfect and that's what I want. I always want to be perfect, even though there's no such thing as perfect people, I want to be perfect. That's what I need. I've had a lot of early success in the league and I never want to get complacent."
The vibes are high in New York and now the question is will that lead to wins?
