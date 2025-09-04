How Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams ‘Frustrated’ New York Jets
When the New York Jets take the field this weekend, two former big-name members of the franchise won't be taking the field with the team.
Aaron Rodgers will be on the field, but as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receiver Davante Adams -- who the Jets acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last year -- will be elsewhere playing with the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers and Adams are two superstar-level players who reconnected last year in New York after spending years together with the Green Bay Packers.
Early in the offseason, the Jets opted to move on from both of these two. The decisions led to plenty of headlines at the time and over the course of the offseason more and more details started to trickle out about what went on behind the scenes.
There was some drama behind the scenes for the Jets
This was the case once again this week. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a column highlighting the difference between New York having Rodgers and now having Justin Fields and in the process dropped a quote from an anonymous player who noted that the Rodgers-Adams duo "frustrated" guys at times last year.
"Rodgers was especially well-liked by the defensive players, a source close to the situation said," Cimini said. "There was tension on offense in 2024, especially after star wide receiver Davante Adams arrived in a midseason trade, two sources said.
"Adams and Rodgers were close from their Packers days, and there was a sense that Rodgers favored him in the passing offense. In fact, Adams was their most targeted player over his 11 games with the team -- 25 more than Garrett Wilson over that span. Occasionally, Rodgers and Adams were heard talking between plays, with Rodgers soliciting input from Adams on what routes he wanted to run. 'That frustrated people at times,' one source said."
When Adams entered the fold, the passing offense clearly shifted from a focus on Garrett Wilson to Adams. This sparked some rumors towards the end of the season that if Rodgers returned, Wilson would request a trade.
There was some drama, for sure, but that's in the rearview now with a new-look team now led by Aaron Glenn.
