How Aaron Rodgers is Dragging Down New York Jets in Two Numbers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn't the same passer he was at the height of his career in Green Bay.
In fact, he doesn't appear to be the quarterback he was in 2022, his final season in Green Bay. That was before he was traded to the Jets and he tore his Achilles in the first game of last season.
New York (3-8) enters the bye week coming off a 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets have now lost seven of its last eight games.
Changes are coming.
That will include a new head coach to replace interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who replaced head coach Robert Saleh after he was fired by owner Woody Johnson after five games.
That is almost certain to include a new general manager as Joe Douglas is in the final year of his contract and it seems there's no pathway for him to return in 2025.
But Rodgers is also culpable for the mess the Jets are right now, and there are two numbers that clearly show just how bad things have gotten with the 40-year-old quarterback under center.
The first involves the two young quarterbacks that were the future before he arrived — Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold. Neither was successful in New York, though Darnold has found new life with Minnesota.
But, as pointed out by Steve Palazzolo, both had a better winning percentage than Rodgers does with the Jets.
The other involves a Jets legend, Joe Namath. Rodgers and Broadway Joe now have something in common, according to Michael Nania at Jets X Factor.
Rodgers’ numbers haven't been stellar. While he's played every game for New York, he's failed to have a 300-yard passing game or lead the Jets to at least 30 points in any game. It's part of the reason why the Jets are 3-8.
He’s not the first Jets quarterback to fail to do that in the first 11 games of a season, however. He’s the second. Namath was the first, back in 1974. Those Jets managed a 7-7 record, and Namath threw for 2,616 yards, 20 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
Namath never had a 300-yard passing game that season. But, he and the Jets did manage one game where they scored more than 30 points the season finale, a 45-38 win over the Colts.
If there is any upside for Rodgers, it's that he has six more games to finish a 300-yard passing game and at least two more games to lead the Jets to 30 or more points in a game.
New York is off until they host the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 1.