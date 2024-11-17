Watch: New York Jets Rescue Awful First Half with Late Touchdown Strike
For most of the first half the New York Jets were terrible on offense. They failed to get a first down on each of their first four drives. Even a trick play on a fourth down didn’t work.
When New York finally got their initial first down, with less than two minutes left in the first half, the crowd at Met Life Stadium gave their team some jaded applause. But that sparked the Jets to their first touchdown and allowed them to cut the Indianapolis Colts lead to 13-7 at halftime.
Running back Breece Hall got the first down on a 6-yard run. After that, quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wide receiver Davante Adams on a 24-yard pass that got the Jets into Indianapolis territory for the first time.
Then, on third-and-6 from the Colts’ 29-yard-line, Rodgers dumped off a pass Hall that the third-year running back turned into the Jets’ first touchdown of the game.
The touchdown pass was also a milestone for the 40-year-old quarterback. With the yardage, Rodgers passed Miami legend Dan Marino on the all-time passing yardage list.
Earlier in the game the New York offense sputtered to the point where they tried a trick play with their tight end, Tyler Conklin.
Down 10-0 in the second quarter, the Jets faced fourth-and-1 at their own 39-yard line. New York put Rodgers in the shotgun with no back in the backfield. But, as Rodgers was going through his pre-snap cadence, Conklin slid in behind center Joe Tippmann and took the snap in an attempt to move the football across the 40-yard-line to get the first down.
He failed.
Before the game, the Jets designated offensive lineman Tyron Smith (neck), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) as inactive, along with cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and running back Israel Abanikanda.
New York also activated safety Chuck Clark from injured reserve after he missed four games with a high ankle sprain. To make room for Clark, the Jets released offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom from the active roster.
New York also elevated kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad, which makes him the fourth different kicker the Jets will use in as many games after Greg Zuerlein (on IR), Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader, the last of which signed with Kansas City earlier this week.