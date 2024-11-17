New York Jets Star, Coach Second Guess Fourth-Quarter Field Goal After Loss
The New York Jets' season is essentially over. Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Jets' chances of making the playoffs to 4% per ESPN.
The Colts (5-6) have been a decent team this year. But the Jets (3-8) had their backs against the wall and hoped to come out with a win. , the hope was for them to come out with a win. Instead, they allowed 12 points in the fourth quarter and lost the game in the final minute.
New York could've done things differently, most notably the decision to kick a field goal on fourth down late the fourth quarter. Had the Jets gone for it and converted with 2:41 left in the game, they might've been able to ice the game.
Instead, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich opted for an Anders Carlson field goal to push New York to a five-point lead and put his trust in his defense. Then, Indianapolis marched down the field and took a 28-27 lead with 46 seconds.
After the game, Ulbrich told reporters he was confident his defense would get a stop with less than three minutes to play. He then added that hindsight is 20/20, and New York "probably should have gone for it."
"I was confident the defense would get the stop, that's why I opted to kick the field goal there and not go for it... but in hindsight, probably should have gone for it."
New York's defense hasn't been what was expected. There have been questions about the unit, most notably its inability to tackle. That was better on Sunday.
Allowing Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson to march Indianapolis down the field wasn't what an elite defense does.
Richardson finished the day 20-of-30 with 272 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. His second rushing touchdown was the game-winner.
Ulbrich took the blame, but there are other reasons the Jets lost.
Aaron Rodgers said after the loss that he wanted to go for it, too, adding to what should be a long week of people questioning Ulbrich during the team's bye week.
“If we were a great team we would have scored seven there," he said.
The Jets had some life offensively after an awful start. But, like many times this season, New York couldn't put together a complete game.
Ulbrich preached tackling to the Jets earlier in the week. New York still missed tackles that led to touchdowns, so it remains an issue.
But it's the Jets, so it comes with the territory.