How NFL History Says New York Jets Can Rescue Their Failing Season
The New York Jets look dead in the water.
New York enters Thursday's game with the Houston Texans with a 2-6 record. With nine games remaining, it's difficult to see a path for the Jets to reach the postseason. But, stranger things have happened.
In fact it's happened three times.
In the Super Bowl era three teams have started the season 2-6 and made the playoffs. Those teams are the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2020 Washington Commanders and the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars. If you're an optimistic Jets fan, here's how each team did it.
Cincinnati Bengals (1970)
Incredibly, the Bengals accomplished this turnaround as an expansion team. Owned and coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Brown, the Bengals looked rudderless after their first eight games.
Cincinnati won its inaugural game, followed it up with six straight losses and then snapped that losing streak with a victory over the Buffalo Bills.
From there, the Bengals went on an incredible run, winning their next seven games to win the AFC Central and finish with an 8-6 record. Back then teams played 14 regular-season games.
The magic ended in the playoffs with a 17-7 loss to the Baltimore Colts.
The team included future Bengals head coach Sam Wyche, future NBC TV analyst Bob Trumpy, future New York Jets head coach Bruce Coslet and future country music singer and songwriter Mike Reid.
Washington Commanders (2020)
Technically they were still the Washington Football Team, but the franchise not only reached the playoffs but, like the 1970 Bengals, won the division. The difference? Washington finished the season 7-9.
Washington had a worse start than Cincinnati did. It won its season opener, followed it with five straight losses and then won its last game before a bye week. Coming out of the bye, Washington lost its next two games to actually start 2-7.
Washington won its next four games, followed by a pair of losses and then won its season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington benefited from one of the worst divisional races in recent memory. Washington was the only NFC East team to finish 7-9, as both the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys finished the season 6-10.
Washington lost its opening playoff game to Tampa Bay, 31-23.
Jacksonville Jaguars (2022)
This was the second season the NFL played 17 games. The Jaguars started the season with a loss and followed it up with two victories. But, Jacksonville lost its next five games to reach the 2-6 mark by the end of October.
After splitting the next two games to reach 3-7 heading into their bye week, the Jaguars got red-hot. Jacksonville won six of its final seven games, including the last five games of the regular season, to finish 9-8 to win the AFC South. None of the other members of the division finished the season over .500.
Unlike Cincinnati and Washington, the Jags won a playoff game, beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20, the next week.