Injured Jets Star Shares Much-Needed Update
It sounds like there has been a lot of progress made by one of the New York Jets’ injured stars.
Pro Bowl linebacker Jermaine Johnson II only was able to play in two games in 2024 after a breakout year in 2023. In 2023, he was a Pro Bowler in his second year in the NFL after racking up one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 7 1/2 sacks, 55 total tackles, and 11 tackles for loss while starting all 17 regular season games for the Jets.
There unsurprisingly was high expectations heading into the 2024 campaign, but he only was able to play in two games after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He's been working his way back and was asked by a fan on social media if he would be ready to go Week 1 and said he'd be ready to go right now if given the chance.
We are a few weeks away from training camp and then the 2025 season will open for the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Johnson is in the lineup, that just adds another dynamic level to this defense. Johnson obviously is coming off of a serious injury, but he's just 26 years old.
If the Jets can stay healthy in 2025, they can surprise some people. There's plenty of hungry, young talent in town -- like Johnson. It should be a fun year and it's good to hear that he's trending in the right direction.
