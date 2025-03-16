Insider Has Bold Take On Aaron Rodgers’ Future After Jets
The New York Jets are set at quarterback for at least the 2025 National Football League season.
New York has Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Jordan Travis under contract for the 2025 campaign. There’s always a chance that the Jets could add a young guy in the upcoming NFL Draft as well.
The only thing that is clear is that Aaron Rodgers won’t be in town. But, where will he go? The Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants have been tied to him. The Steelers and Giants have been linked to him the most but the Vikings have been picking up steam.
At this point, there's no way to know what's going to happen but The Athletic's Michael Silver, Dianna Russini, and Alec Lewis shared that Rodgers could choose retirement over both the Steelers and Giants.
"Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings' situation," Silver, Russini, and Lewis said. "If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it's also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement."
The Rodgers sweepstakes is still in full swing with no end in sight. He's a future Hall of Famer coming off a season in which he had 28 touchdown passes. It was an up-and-down season by his standards, but it's clear he has some interest in free agency right now from teams. But, will he keep playing?
