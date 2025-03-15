Aaron Rodgers' Preferred Destination Revealed After Jets Exit: Report
Will the former New York Jets quarterback play another year?
Maybe, but also maybe not.
New York moved on from Aaron Rodgers and signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Jets are set at quarterback but Rodgers' future isn't sorted out at this point.
He's been linked to a few teams over the last week and The Athletic's Michael Silver, Dianna Russini, and Alec Lewis revealed that the Minnesota Vikings are his preferred landing spot at this point.
"Three days after becoming a free agent, Aaron Rodgers remains a quarterback without a team," Silver, Russini, and Lewis said. "As the four-time MVP ponders his next move, one thing has become clear: The person who currently holds the biggest sway over his playing future is Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. After conversations with more than a dozen league sources, this is where Rodgers, the Vikings and two other teams courting the 41-year-old quarterback — the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers — stand.
"Rodgers is hoping to sign with the Vikings, who went 14-3 in 2024 before suffering a first-round playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Vikings have been strongly weighing the possibility of pursuing Rodgers as a replacement for 2024 starter Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100 million free-agent deal Wednesday with the Seattle Seahawks."
This doesn't necessarily mean the Vikings will end up landing him. They have JJ McCarthy who they drafted early last year. The sweepstakes is still in full swing. Maybe we'll find out his future soon, but who knows?
