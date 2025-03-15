Patriots Taking Chance On Jets Veteran After 2 Years
One former member of the New York Jets reportedly is joining the New England Patriots.
Offensive tackle Wes Schweitzer spent the last two years in New York and is an eight-year National Football League. Throughout his career, he has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and the Jets. Now, he is joining the Patriots, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Veteran OL Wes Schweitzer is signing with the Patriots on a one-year deal, per source," Pelissero said. "He has 62 career starts."
Schweitzer played in six games for the Jets in 2023 and then only was able to appear in four games last year. The 31-year-old dealt with a hand injury that forced him to have a stint on the Injured Reserve.
He didn't play a huge role for the Jets last year, but it's never nice when a former member of the Jets decides to jump ship and head over to the AFC East rival Patriots.
The Patriots have been pretty active in free agency since it opened up at the beginning of the week with the National Football League's legal tampering period. New York also has been active and even found its replacement for Aaron Rodgers by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
New York still has a lot of work to do but there is plenty of replacement to find more depth for the organization. Plus, the NFL Draft will be here next month.
