Is Absurdly Low Ranking Fair for Jets' Head Coach Saleh?
Could anyone else have done better considering the circumstances as New York Jets' head coach last year?
Once franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season four plays into the opener, realistically, what was Robert Saleh supposed to do? According to USA Today's NFL head coach rankings, Saleh underperformed in 2023 despite having to roll with a shell-shocked Zach Wilson as QB1.
With the Jets coming off a second straight 7-10 campaign, Saleh landed in the No. 28 spot amongst the league's 32 active head coaches. Fresh off back-to-back Super Bowl victories, Kansas City Chiefs' bench boss Andy Reid ranked No. 1 overall when compared to his peers.
From USA Today's Ranking the NFL's head coaches from 32-1:
"Robert Saleh has accomplished nothing since taking over as Jets head coach. And while last season felt like a cruel joke from the Football Gods, this is still very much a do or die year for Saleh. He is 18-33 in three seasons at the helm. If the Jets fail to make the postseason in 2024, there is no reason why he should return as head coach."
Saleh undoubtedly deserves a mulligan after the 2023 season, and supporters of the coach will also point to the Jets' defensive prowess under the head coach's watch.
Saleh, who came to New York after four consecutive seasons as San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, has presided over a Top 4 defense each of the last two years. In 2023, the Jets limited opponents to a league-low 4.57 yards per play. New York ranked third overall in total defense (292.3).
With Rodgers back to full health, a revamped offense line and the return of key defensive pieces, the Jets are again facing high expectations.
"It's New York, there's always going to be excitement. It's awesome, like I said, that we're looked at in that light, but at the same time, none of it matters unless we focus on the process and go in day-to-day and try to be the best we can," said Saleh last month.
The 40-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is not hiding from the high stakes this season.
"If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably gonna be out of here," said Rodgers at the start of OTAs Phase 3. "I like that kind of pressure though. It's a tough market to play in, it's not for everybody. I relish that opportunity."