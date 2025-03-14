Jets Country

Jets $14 Million Free Agent Target Expected To Make Decision Today

Where will Cooper Kupp sign this offseason?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets cut Davante Adams earlier this offseason and they're expected to cut Allen Lazard at some point, too. This leaves them with a very depleted wide receiver room for newly signed quarterback Justin Fields.

But there are a few quality options on the open market, including newly released Cooper Kupp. Kupp is reportedly asking for around $14 million in free agency. He would make sense for the Jets, but there haven't been very many rumors directly linking the two parties.

The Athletic Staff recently reported that Kupp will likely make his free agency decision today, March 14. But they didn't suggest the Jets would be in the top two landing spots for him when the dust began settling.

"Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to decide Friday on his next home, and two teams — the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks — are very interested, league sources said," They wrote. "The Los Angeles Rams released the 31-year-old Wednesday after an eight-year run that included an All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl MVP award. The team and Kupp’s representatives worked to find a trade partner but could not before his release."

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks are expected to be the top two teams in the Kupp sweepstakes, which practically eliminates the Jets from contention. Not to mention, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to pursue Kupp as well.

If the Jets miss out on Kupp, which seems to be the case, they'll need to pivot quickly to finding another pass catcher to replace Adams. Right now, the Jets' wide receiver room is way too depleted for Fields to be very successful.

More NFL: NFL Writer Suggests Aaron Rodgers Holdout Has Nothing To Do With Money

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News