Jets $14 Million Free Agent Target Expected To Make Decision Today
The New York Jets cut Davante Adams earlier this offseason and they're expected to cut Allen Lazard at some point, too. This leaves them with a very depleted wide receiver room for newly signed quarterback Justin Fields.
But there are a few quality options on the open market, including newly released Cooper Kupp. Kupp is reportedly asking for around $14 million in free agency. He would make sense for the Jets, but there haven't been very many rumors directly linking the two parties.
The Athletic Staff recently reported that Kupp will likely make his free agency decision today, March 14. But they didn't suggest the Jets would be in the top two landing spots for him when the dust began settling.
"Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to decide Friday on his next home, and two teams — the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks — are very interested, league sources said," They wrote. "The Los Angeles Rams released the 31-year-old Wednesday after an eight-year run that included an All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl MVP award. The team and Kupp’s representatives worked to find a trade partner but could not before his release."
The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks are expected to be the top two teams in the Kupp sweepstakes, which practically eliminates the Jets from contention. Not to mention, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to pursue Kupp as well.
If the Jets miss out on Kupp, which seems to be the case, they'll need to pivot quickly to finding another pass catcher to replace Adams. Right now, the Jets' wide receiver room is way too depleted for Fields to be very successful.
More NFL: NFL Writer Suggests Aaron Rodgers Holdout Has Nothing To Do With Money