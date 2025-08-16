Jets 1st-Rounder Looks Unrecognizable In Training Camp
The New York Jets have enough talent on the roster to turn some heads in 2025.
New York is coming off a 5-12 season and now looks completely different. It's hard to project how all of the pieces wil lcome together when the regular season action kicks off. There are a lot of guys returning that you know what you're going to get. Like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. If both can stay healthy, they will have big years.
But, the buck doesn't stop there. One guy who has stepped up throughout the summer and has looked like he's in a significantly better place is 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu.
Earlier in training camp he noted that he's much more confident now than he was at this point last year.
Jets OL Olu Fashanu looks ready for breakout sophomore campaign
"It was more so just about gaining a lot more muscle mass," Fashanu said as transcribed by team reporter Randy Lange. "I want to be able to play at a slightly heavier weight than I was last year. I felt like last year I was still on the lighter side of being a tackle. Now I feel a lot better, a lot stronger, a lot more powerful. That was my aim during the offseason...
"Definitely, mentally coming into this season I'm a lot more confident than I was last year. And I think that's something that everyone works with, the concept of self-doubt, and I did a lot of work on my mental this offseason. Coming into this camp, I feel a lot better, a lot more confident, knowing my abilities and that I can go out there and dominate every play."
That has showed. Throughout camp so far, he has been dominant. At this point last year, Fashanu was preparing for his rookie year after being selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. New York didn't have him in a big role out the gate, but he earned one by the time the 2025 season came to an end. Now, he's looking like a bona fide starter and probably more. By this time next year, we could be talking about a Pro Bowl talent.