Jets WR Is Playing Himself Off NY's Roster
The New York Jets' wide receiver room is going to be discussed at length over the next few weeks as the team prepares for the 2025 National Football League season.
Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, and Allen Lazard all seem like guarantees for jobs on the Jets' offense. That's especially true with Wilson and Reynolds. Beyond these three, there are even more questions marks right now, including about the future of Malachi Corley.
He was drafted in the third round of the 2024 National Football League Draft and had a tough season and therefore plenty of have been willing to give up on him this offseason. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport even called him New York's top cut candidate.
Will the Jets move on from Malachi Corley before the 2025 NFL season?
"WR Malachi Corley," Davenport said. "Here we go again. Another recent Day 2 draft pick who is on the thinnest of ice—in part because the current regime didn't have anything to do with drafting him. Corley was essentially invisible for the Jets as a rookie—three catches for 16 yards in 83 snaps and a would-be touchdown run that became a turnover when dropped the ball to celebrate before crossing the goal line. He also missed a chunk of OTAs, which wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson admitted put the youngster at a disadvantage entering camp.
"'My old coach, Bill Parcells, used to say the first thing you need to be is you need to be available,' Jefferson told reporters. 'He's missed some time, and there's a learning curve here, so he's in catch-up mode right now.' In the first preseason game, Corley was out there with third-stringers. But rather than blow by a bunch of scrubs, he caught just one pass. He’s playing his way right off the Gang Green roster."
This has been a popular talking point throughout the summer. He had just three catches last season and the summer hasn't gone his way either. This is all true. But, he is just 23 years old. It may be a little early to give up on him right now. After the 2025 season, sure. But, right now, it's a little early. But, you'll likely see his name a lot over the next few weeks because speculation is running rampant right now.
