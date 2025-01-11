Jets 2-Time Pro Bowler Just Hinted At Preferred Coach
Who will be leading the New York Jets as the team’s head coach in 2025?
New York has been looking far and wide for its next head coach. The Jets have been linked to more head coaching candidates than any other team out there. The Jets certainly seem like they aren’t leaving any stone unturned.
It’s too early to know who will take the reins this offseason, but two-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams may have hinted at his preferred choice on Instagram. The Jets took to Instagram with a post after interviewing Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
“We have completed an interview with Aaron Glenn for our Head Coach position,” the Jets shared.
Williams commented on the post with two emojis with fingers crossed. We’re analyzing emojis here, so it’s not a direct science but that does seem like at least a small indication that he has some interest in Glenn as the team’s next head coach.
Glenn played 15 years in the National Football League, including eight seasons with the Jets. He racked up three Pro Bowl nods throughout his career and has been arguably the most talked about head coaching option for the Jets this offseason.
There does seem to be a lot of smoke here and a move seems to have a real chance of coming to fruition. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that he shut the New England Patriots down. Anything can happen, though, until someone signs on the dotted line.