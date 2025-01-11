Beloved Jets 9-Year Vet Endorses One Head Coach
The New York Jets have one of the more intriguing head coach openings in football right now.
New York may not have made the playoffs in 2024, but the Jets have a lot of talent on the roster even with all of the question marks. New York needs to figure out what will happen with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, but the team has talent no matte what happens with him.
If the Jets make the right choice as head coach, it could be what could help fast-track the team right back to the playoffs. Picture the Los Angeles Chargers as an example. Los Angeles won five games last year and brought in Jim Harbaugh to be the team's head coach. This year, they won 11 games and are the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.
The Jets have had the most far-reaching head coach search so far and one candidate the team already has interviewed is former Jets star Aaron Glenn. He currently is the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator and is one of the hottest names on the market right now.
Glenn interviewed with the Jets on Thursday after rejecting the New England Patriot's request for an interview. It's unclear if he will join the Jets this offseason, but former Jets nine-year defensive back Victor Green emphatically endorsed him for the role.
"This needs to be our coach," Green said while sharing a video of Glenn speaking. "He is so real and right. A lot of coaches don’t have this mentality. And I can speak to that firsthand. Hire the man. I may come out of retirement."
Green spent nine years with the Jets from 1993 through 2001 and clearly still loves the team. Maybe he will get his wish with Glenn.
More NFL: Jets-Vikings Blockbuster Called ‘Most Intriguing’ Aaron Rodgers Alternative