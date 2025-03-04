Jets $20.25 Million Playmaker Expected To Cut Ties With New York
Will the New York Jets bring back one of their top pass-catchers this offseason?
The Jets reportedly are set to move on from Davante Adams and it sounds like he isn't the only pass-catcher who could be leaving New York. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that 29-year-old tight end Tyler Conklin is also expected to leave this offseason.
"Tight end Tyler Conklin isn't expected to return," Hughes said. "Neither is cornerback D.J. Reed, who one team told me was their top-ranked cornerback entering free agency. The Jets are unlikely to explore replacing Reed with another top-tier free agent (they realize that they need to pay Gardner). An in-house or draft replacement is more plausible.
"Sources told SNY that the team was expressing interest in free-agent tight ends. Juwan Johnson is the top target, but the Jets might opt to sign a cheaper player like Washington's John Bates."
Conklin spent the last three seasons with the Jets after signing a three-year, $20.25 million deal. He was an important piece of the Jets' offense last year and racked up 51 catches, 449 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.
He had 61 receptions in 2023 and 58 catches in 2022. His 2024 campaign was solid, but in 2023 he had 621 receiving yards.
All in all, he has been a solid piece for the Jets but New York may need to turn to the open market or NFL Draft in order to bring another tight end to town.
More NFL: Jets $33 Million Star Expected To Leave New York After 3 Years