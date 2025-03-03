Jets $33 Million Star Expected To Leave New York After 3 Years
The New York Jets obviously are going to look different in 2025.
New York announced that it is moving on from legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers and it has been reported that the Jets are also going to cut ties with Davante Adams. It sounds like they may not be the only stars on the way out of town. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that star cornerback DJ Reed is expected to leave the franchise after three years.
"Tight end Tyler Conklin isn't expected to return," Hughes said. "Neither is cornerback D.J. Reed, who one team told me was their top-ranked cornerback entering free agency. The Jets are unlikely to explore replacing Reed with another top-tier free agent (they realize that they need to pay Gardner). An in-house or draft replacement is more plausible."
Reed signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets ahead of the 2022 National Football League season. He has a good run with the Jets, but New York is going to have to pay top-dollar to keep Sauce Gardner around -- as Hughes noted -- so it would be pretty surprising to see Reed back as well.
He's arguably the top cornerback heading to the open market this offseason. Free agency is going to kick off next week and there surely will be a team that hands Reed a large deal. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $58 million over four years. He absolutely deserves a deal of that nature.
