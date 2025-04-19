Jets' $20 Million Superstar Linked To Blockbuster Trade
The New York Jets have done quite a good job of putting together a very productive offseason. They've ditched the drama that came with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and turned to the much younger Justin Fields.
But the Jets could make more moves this offseason. In fact, one NFL writer recently suggested they could make quite a huge splash in the coming days or weeks.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Jets could trade superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson this offseason, potentially as soon as this week, as they look to rebuild.
"Wilson is a legitimate difference-maker when at his best, though he's a tier below the league's elite receivers," Knox wrote. "With the Jets inching back toward rebuilding mode, they may not be eager to meet his contract demands.
"Still only 24, Wilson has already produced three 1,000-yard campaigns. He also played with Fields in college, which increases his value to the Jets. A late 2025 first-round pick would likely be the minimum asking price, and the Jets would probably want even more if dealing in 2026 draft capital."
Trading Wilson wouldn't make much sense at all. The Jets likely didn't sign Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal just to blow up the roster and tank the next two seasons. Trading away Wilson, who was likely a large piece of the puzzle to get Fields to New York, wouldn't make sense at all. Fields and Wilson were friends and teammates at Ohio State.
The only way a trade happens is if there's a team willing to overpay by quite a bit to land the star wideout. This kind of overpay likely starts with their 2025 and 2026 first round picks before also sending the Jets more selections down the board.
It's unlikely.
