Jets 20-Year-Old Named 'Rookie To Watch'
The New York Jets didn't just make one or two good picks in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
New York went out and selected Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Mason Taylor with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. Those two selections have been talked about the most, but they aren't the only solid moves New York made.
The Jets took cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the No. 73 pick in the third round of the draft as well among other moves. He appeared in 12 games for Florida State in 2024 and had one interception, 52 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and four passes defended. The thing that stands out the most about the 20-year-old is his size. He's a big-bodied corner at 6’ 1 1/2’’ and 197 pounds. Pairing him with Sauce Gardner and Brandon Stephens will give the Jets a pretty big trio, at the very least.
There's a lot to like about this move and Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron called him the Jets' "rookie to watch."
"Rookie to watch: CB Azareye'h Thomas," Cameron said. "Thomas is a long, quick-footed press-man cornerback with natural movement skills and strong playmaker instincts. While he lacks some strength, he plays with high football intelligence and projects as a scheme-versatile CB2 for the Jets.
"The fit makes even more sense given Aaron Glenn’s scheme in Detroit, which led the NFL in Cover-1 usage last season (33.9 percent)."
There's a lot to be happy about right now for Jets fans after the 2025 NFL Draft.