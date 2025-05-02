Jets Linked To Ex-Cowboys $100 Million Superstar
Do the New York Jets have one more big move in them?
New York has done a very solid job so far this offseason. The Jets have a completely new look led by the addition of Justin Fields. New York’s offense already had some firepower, led by Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Now, Mason Taylor is in town at tight end among other moves so far this offseason in free agency.
Much has been made about the wide receiver position. Should the Jets make another move? The Jets already retained Allen Lazard, signed Josh Reynolds, signed Tyler Johnson, and drafted Arian Smith.
NFL.com’s Kevin Patra seems to think another move is necessary and listed the Jets among seven potential fits for five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
"New York Jets," Patra said. "If you're saying to yourself at this point, 'Hey, isn't this essentially just a list of teams with WR needs?' Bingo. Thank you for reading. Garrett Wilson remains a stud but is back to being the lone wolf. Allen Lazard took a hefty pay cut to stay in New York, likely because he's got a better shot to get reps with the Jets than anywhere else. Josh Reynolds is coming off an ineffective 2024 (194 yards in nine games).
"Tyler Johnson is a projection. Malachi Corley is an unknown. And fourth-rounder Arian Smith is a track athlete with one year of college production. Wilson needs help -- again. Cooper could provide a competent route-runner on the boundary to complement Wilson and give Justin Fields a proven weapon who likely wouldn't cost much. "
He spent some time in the AFC East last year with the Buffalo Bills, but is still a free agent. Should the Jets give him a call before someone else can? He would immediately become the No. 2 receiver for the team. He's projejcted to land a two-year deal worth over $37 million, per Spotrac. This is much more affordable than the five-year, $100 million deal he had. Why not give him a call?