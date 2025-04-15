Jets' 2025 NFL Draft 'Dream Scenario' Revealed
The New York Jets have put together a very productive offseason so far. They've revamped their coaching staff led by the hire of new head coach Aaron Glenn. They've moved on from expensive veterans like Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers. Shortly after cutting Rodgers, the Jets signed Justin Fields to be the team's next franchise quarterback.
Now the Jets have the NFL Draft to continue working to put the best team possible on the field to begin the 2025 season.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano recently suggested the "dream scenario" for the Jets in the NFL Draft would be landing star defensive tackle Mason Graham to play alongside Quinnen Williams.
"Most mock drafts have Graham going No. 5 to the Jaguars," Manzano wrote. "But perhaps teams get concerned about the undersized Michigan defensive tackle. This would be a massive gain for the Jets, who would get to pair the 6' 3", 320-pound Graham with Williams in the middle of Aaron Glenn’s defense. "
While a lot of people suggest the Jets could draft an offensive lineman at the top of the first round, if Graham is on the board, the Jets will likely select him. Glenn is a defensive mind with an eye for defensive talent. Adding a powerful force like Graham next to the proven force of Williams would give the Jets a defensive tackle duo that can alter games in one play.
New York will likely target offensive talent down the board, but the team's dream scenario is likely going to be selecting Graham in the first round.
